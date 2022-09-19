Three Catawba County youth recently participated in the state 4-H presentation contests held on the campus of NC State University. Uriah Sigmon was the State Gold presentation winner with his presentation on Gun Safety. He participated in the 8-10 year old Safety category. Sigmon is 10 years old and a member of several different 4-H clubs. He joined the Top Shots Shooting Sports Club this year, which inspired him to select gun safety as the topic for his presentation.
