At approximately 12:00 pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022, Mountain View Elementary Bus 353 was involved in a traffic accident at the intersection of Starnes Road and Hwy 127. According to initial reports, the driver of the bus attempted a left turn into the path of an oncoming vehicle traveling south on Hwy 127. 61 third-grade students, 4 teachers, and the driver were on the bus at the time of the accident, but no serious injuries were reported, but medics are evaluating several students as a precaution. The driver of the bus was cited for the accident.

