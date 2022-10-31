The second annual Balls Creek Campground Trick-or-Treat event was held over the weekend on Saturday, October 29th. A large crowd of children and adults came out to enjoy the one day event to celebrate the spooky season.
Halloween event held at Balls Creek Campground
- Special to the O-N-E
