Papa Bear (Jeff Coffey) has been making made from scratch buttermilk biscuits for over 40 years using his great grandmother's recipe. During the past 4 decades he has developed numerous biscuit recipes that include blueberry, brown sugar & cinnamon, bacon and egg infused and many more. In 2019 Papa Bear and his wife Anna Marie developed the now famous pimento cheese biscuit. This amazing biscuit instantly became the most talked about and wanted item at every event, family reunion and church event in which Papa Bear provided them.
The pimento cheese biscuit then was used as a side in the western NC biscuit and gravy championship in Asheville, NC. Where it took home 1st prize. In 2022, this amazing biscuit was used as a filler and a crumble on top of Mac-n-cheese that was awarded first place in the Charlotte Mac-n-cheese championship. In 2023 Papa Bear defended his title by using his famous biscuit as a biscuit bowl to hold smoked Mac-n-Cheese topped with candied bacon. After so many people began to coin this as "A best bite ever" Papa Bear was persuaded to give everyone the chance to taste the amazing biscuit being called the best bite ever. So in early 2023 the Papa Bear biscuit company became a reality. Now these biscuits are available all over the United States. Anyone can enjoy Papa Bears premium biscuits with just a click of a button on the website or with a simple phone call @ 828-999-2639. These award winning biscuits will become a staple at many homes, offices, reunions, dinners and just about any venue where they are introduced. Don't miss out on these award winning biscuits at your next event, party, reunion, luncheon, office breakfast or simply sitting at your own kitchen table.
NOW available at IGA Buffalo Shoals supermarket.
Soon available at many more local locations.
If you are interested in getting these famous biscuits in your store or business, please contact us and let us set you up to sell the Papa Bears biscuits.
