Join us for an unforgettable evening under the stars at another "Movies in the Park" night! This Friday, we're bringing the magic of the Mushroom Kingdom to life with a screening of the beloved Super Mario Bros. movie!
: Friday, July 14
: Dusk
: Southside Park, Newton, NC
Free admission for the whole family! Immerse yourself in the world of Mario, Luigi, and their thrilling quest to rescue Princess Peach!
Spread out your picnic blankets, grab your favorite snacks, and get ready for an unforgettable summer night experience with your family!
Don't miss this chance to relive the classic gaming era on the big screen!