Newton, NC (28658)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.