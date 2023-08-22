Maiden High School graduate and NFL star Caleb Farley's father has been killed and another injured in an apparent explosion that leveled a home overnight in Mooresville, just off Lake Norman, according to Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management for Iredell Kent Greene.
Authorities confirm with Queen City News the person that was killed has been identified as Robert Matthews Farley, 61, who was staying in the home at the time of the incident.
The injured person, who is a male, was seen leaving the property as the first emergency crews arrived at the scene, and was transported to Atrium Health CMC with non-life-threatening injuries, Greene confirmed. His identity has not yet been released. Cause of the explosion has not been determined as of 8/22/23 2:00 pm