Today was Cupcake Day at Discovery High School in honor of former guidance counselor Maggie Daniels. Cupcake Day is a day to celebrate life and living life to the fullest. This is the 9th year celebrating with 1,230 cupcakes donated by the student body
Cupcake Day At Discovery High
Special to the O-N-E
