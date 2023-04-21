342180338_196644096467927_5665911358005323088_n.jpg

Come out and watch Newton-Conover Middle and Discovery High School students perform “The Addams Family Musical” at Newton Conover Middle School on April 28, 29, and 30! There will be two different cast of students performing and over 50 students involved all together!! You can also call (828) 464-4221 to buy tickets early or you can buy them at the door

Tags

Recommended for you