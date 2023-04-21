Come out and watch Newton-Conover Middle and Discovery High School students perform “The Addams Family Musical” at Newton Conover Middle School on April 28, 29, and 30! There will be two different cast of students performing and over 50 students involved all together!! You can also call (828) 464-4221 to buy tickets early or you can buy them at the door
featured
The Addams Family Musical
- Special to the O-N-E
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
- Lady Trojans, Bunker Hill men’s teams crowned queens and kings of Catawba County in 2023 track & field meet
- Newton announces new city manager
- Newton Conover Band Variety Show
- The Addams Family Musical
- Balls Creek Elementary recently held schoolwide Career Day
- NCHS Winter Guard
- 15th-ranked Red Hawks sweep Bulldogs in softball doubleheader
- Crawdads Break Camp roster announced
- Free Mulch for The Community
- Vehicle pursuit leads to capture of unregistered sex offender
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.