Last week N-CCS also recognized our newest Red Blazer recipient, Peggy Smith. The Red Blazer Award honors individuals who have provided a significant contribution over a long period of time---resulting in lasting improvement to the district. Thank you, Peggy Smith, for all that you have contributed to N-CCS.
