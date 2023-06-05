351760858_1935151996861809_1253369143337788031_n.jpg

Last week N-CCS also recognized our newest Red Blazer recipient, Peggy Smith. The Red Blazer Award honors individuals who have provided a significant contribution over a long period of time---resulting in lasting improvement to the district. Thank you, Peggy Smith, for all that you have contributed to N-CCS.

Tags

Recommended for you