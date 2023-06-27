Saturday, July 1, 2023
Lineup @ 10 a.m. | Parade @ 11 a.m.
Free to spectators | $10 participant fee
Registration form: www.downtownnewton.org
Get a head start on celebrating America’s national day at this festive march scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, around the 1924 Courthouse Square!
Friends and neighbors from Newton and beyond are invited to this second annual patriotic march around the 1924 Courthouse Square presented by Downtown Newton Development Association.
Participant registration is open to individuals, families, performance groups, and civic organizations. Parade participants are to be decorated in patriotic themes and may register in the following categories:
☆ Golf cart | Gator | ATV
☆ Bicycle | Tricycle | Stroller
☆ Wagon
☆ Scooter
☆ Walking participant(s) and pet(s)
☆ Dance group
☆ Musical group
☆ Other performance group
☆ Little Miss Liberty
☆ Little Mister Liberty
The most patriotic participants will be awarded Downtown Dollars that can be used to make purchases at Downtown Newton merchants.
The parade will circle the 1924 Courthouse Square, beginning and ending at Newton City Hall, 401 North Main Ave. The route will run south on Main Avenue, turn east on A Street, and turn north on College Avenue.
Required registration is open to individuals, families, performance groups, and civic organizations through 5 p.m. Friday, June 30. A $10 entry fee should accompany each registration. Families, performance groups, and civic organizations are asked to submit one registration form and one $10 entry fee.
.