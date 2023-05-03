344415357_591123386415973_5614108230397817820_n.jpg

Have you seen the Blessings Box outside of Discovery High School? We are excited to partner with Care & Share Blessings Box Project. Students and staff at Pathways helped with the project. Thank you to Heather Bain, Community Outreach Coordinator , the teaching staff at Pathways Leigh Frederick (not pictured), Kim Beal, Cregg Laws, and Pathways students in helping get this project started

Tags

Recommended for you