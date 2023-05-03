Have you seen the Blessings Box outside of Discovery High School? We are excited to partner with Care & Share Blessings Box Project. Students and staff at Pathways helped with the project. Thank you to Heather Bain, Community Outreach Coordinator , the teaching staff at Pathways Leigh Frederick (not pictured), Kim Beal, Cregg Laws, and Pathways students in helping get this project started
featured
Discovery High School Blessings Box
- Special to the O-N-E
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
- Free Mulch for The Community
- Newton Conover Band Variety Show
- Discovery High School Blessings Box
- Customer Appreciation
- Bunker Hill High School Play
- Teacher Appreciation Week
- American Legion Post 48 holds fifth annual car and truck show
- Bandys Track & Field Meet #1 (April 20)
- Lady Trojans, Bunker Hill men’s teams crowned queens and kings of Catawba County in 2023 track & field meet
- 15th-ranked Red Hawks sweep Bulldogs in softball doubleheader
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.