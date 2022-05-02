Young Life ministry began in 1941 with the purpose of introducing middle school, high school, and college students in all 50 of the United States and in more than 100 countries around the world to Jesus Christ and helping them grow in their faith. They work to accomplish this by utilizing “time, patience, trust, and consistency” to meet kids where they are, build relationships with them, and provide fun, adventurous, life-changing, and skill-building experiences. They also invite area kids, teens, and young adults to “personally respond to the Good News and walk in friendship with them, regardless of their response,” according to their website.
To read more of this article see the Tuesday, May 3rd edition of the Observer News Enterprise.