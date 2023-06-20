Newton, NC (28658)

Today

Rain likely. High 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.