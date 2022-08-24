The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections was birthed out of the non-profit organization The Carter Center, which is aiming to lead an initiative to strengthen unity and democracy. Led by former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and former N.C. Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, the network is made up of civic, business, and religious leaders and citizens from both sides of the political aisle. Members will serve as community advocates for peaceful political engagement and trusted elections and work on a range of activities to foster confidence in electoral processes and address disinformation.
