On Tuesday, 11/01/2022 investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit served arrest and search warrants at a residence in the 3600 block of 33rd Ave NE in Hickory. These warrants are related to an ongoing investigation concerning allegations of duplicating, uploading and downloading images and videos containing child pornography. During this search, investigators located and seized several electronic devices containing suspected child sexual abuse media.
