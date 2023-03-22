Now that we are getting into warmer weather. People from all of our great communities begin having Yard Sales/Garage Sales. We can help you reach all of Catawba County and bring them to you sale. Whether it is a single home, multi-family or your entire community. We can advertise for you through or paper and website in a very inexpensive way. Simply call 828 464 0221 or email us at admanager@observernewsonline.com
Yard Sale Season is Here
- By Danny Wray
