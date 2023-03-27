That’s a wrap on this project at Yount Park. The mural’s design is based on barn quilt patterns of the Appalachian foothills and incorporated motifs of flora and fauna from the region into the layered fabric of the composition. You’ll find cardinals, the Carolina salamander, the Carolina lily, as well as nods to the grain and agriculture industry of the area. The central image is of the tree of life that has been overlaid with the image of what we have lovingly come to call “Big Bearnard the Bear Guard”, who is a hat tip to the city’s arborist who carves the face of a bear into what remains of each limb he removes around the city.
Mural in Newton complete
- Special to the O-N-E
