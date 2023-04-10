The Soldiers Reunion committee is seeking volunteers to join in the planning and hosting of the 134th Soldiers Reunion here in Catawba County.
An informational meeting will be held Thursday April 20, 2023 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the Catawba County Library, 115 West C Street, Newton in the downstairs meeting room. The event should not last more than an hour and half where we can meet and match volunteers with the jobs at hand.
