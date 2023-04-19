Our favorite part of the year is right around the corner! Mark your calendar for the 55th Annual N-C Band Variety Show! May 5th and 6th, 7PM at the Newton Performing Arts Center. Admission is $10. This show is always incredibly entertaining and our students always impress with their talents. Also, we are excited to have themed baskets this year sponsored by each band section that will be part of a silent auction
Newton Conover Band Variety Show
- By Danny Wray
