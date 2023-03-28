Dana's Fine Jewelry located in down town Newton is having a great fundraiser for Easter to benefit The Humane Society and The Corner Table. It starts Saturday April 1st. They will be doing Easter eggs and people can let them know what organization they would like the money to go. They can choose The Humane Society Or The Corner Table.
All proceeds will go to Humane Society of Catawba County and The Corner Table both located in Downtown Newton. It will start Saturday April 1st ends when all the eggs have been sold . Each egg will sale for $10.00- $15.00. Each egg has a gemstone, ranging from amethyst, blue topaz, topaz, citrine, ruby, emeralds, sapphires & more. The stones are valued at $20.00 --- $300.00 . Stop by Dana's & pick up a egg for a great cause.