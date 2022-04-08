On Monday, April 4th, 2022, a Maiden Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on South Main Ave in Maiden for a headlight violation. The suspect vehicle, operated by twenty-two-year-old Madison Dare Winslow of River Meadows Court, Lincolnton, NC failed to stop for the blue lights and siren and continued onto E. Holly Street where Maiden Police officers were able to overtake the vehicle and stop it.
