Veterans Coffee Connection, a monthly coffee group for veterans of all ages and branches of military service sponsored by Carolina Caring, recently took a break from its regular location to meet at Shining Hope Farms in Conover, N.C. Tours of the facility were provided and information was shared about the farm’s Saddles and Salutes program, which serves veterans as part of its support for veteran wellness. Through this program, veterans are taught riding and horsemanship skills, which have physical and emotional benefits, while getting an opportunity to bond with other veterans.
To read more of this article see the Saturday, June 4th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.