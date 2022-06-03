SCAM ALERT:
There is a current scam in our area where scammers are posing as Hickory Police Department staff stating there is a bench warrant for contempt of court for failing to appear on a subpoena.
The caller ID for the scam is 828-328-5551, HPD’s communication number.
The scammer often states that you have been under investigation for an extended period by Federal and local law enforcement and that a subpoena had been served at their office several months ago. The scammer then states a bench warrant for contempt of court has been issued and demands money be paid immediately.
Hickory Police Department officers and co-workers do not call citizens demanding money