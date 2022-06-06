On June 6, 1944, more than 160,000 Allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of heavily-fortified French coastline, to fight Nazi Germany on the beaches of Normandy, France. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower called the operation a crusade in which, “we will accept nothing less than full victory.” More than 5,000 Ships and 13,000 aircraft supported the D-Day invasion, and by day’s end, the Allies gained a foot-hold in Continental Europe. The cost in lives on D-Day was high. More than 9,000 Allied Soldiers were killed or wounded, but their sacrifice allowed more than 100,000 Soldiers to begin the slow, hard slog across Europe, to defeat Adolf Hitler’s crack troops.
Latest News
- D - Day Anniversary
- Catawba County Library System partners with Corner Table to feed families
- Loftin Named to Extra Inning Softball All-Freshman Team
- Veterans bond over horsemanship skills in May, regular Coffee Group meeting resumes in June
- Red Hawk cross-country announces its first-ever signees
- Maiden man arrested on charges of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of minor
- June 23 Camp provides safe place for grieving children
- Catawba County Schools Honor Graduates
Popular Content
Articles
- Red Hawk cross-country announces its first-ever signees
- D - Day Anniversary
- Maiden man arrested on charges of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of minor
- Readers Choice Awards
- Loftin Named to Extra Inning Softball All-Freshman Team
- Catawba County Schools Honor Graduates
- 2022 Women’s Soccer Playoff Brackets Finalized
- 2022 Catawba Valley 2A All-Conference Softball Awards
- Conover Side Walk Sale Set for June 4th
- June 23 Camp provides safe place for grieving children
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.