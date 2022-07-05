292119416_401241965373365_302760945037133669_n.jpg

The town of Maiden held There July 4th Parade this past Monday.

Happy 4th of July and congratulations to the Edith Pirkle Parade winners.

Best Kid Costume-Nathan Harris

Best Adult Costume- Amanda Wright

Best Vehicle- Burris, Boldon, and Williams family

Best All Around- Scott and Annette Brown

