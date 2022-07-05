The town of Maiden held There July 4th Parade this past Monday.
Happy 4th of July and congratulations to the Edith Pirkle Parade winners.
Best Kid Costume-Nathan Harris
Best Adult Costume- Amanda Wright
Best Vehicle- Burris, Boldon, and Williams family
Best All Around- Scott and Annette Brown
