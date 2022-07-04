On July 2nd, individuals and families of all ages lined up at Newton City Hall to participate in the inaugural Independence Day Community Parade.
To read more of this article see the Tuesday, July 5th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.
On July 2nd, individuals and families of all ages lined up at Newton City Hall to participate in the inaugural Independence Day Community Parade.
To read more of this article see the Tuesday, July 5th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.