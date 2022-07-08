To all Catawba County Vietnam Veterans. On Saturday July 16th. Benjamin Porter of Panoramics of Ashville will be taking a photograph of " In Country Catawba County Vietnam Veterans. The photo will be on the steps of The Catawba County Justice Center. Located at 100 Government Dr Newton NC. The photograph will be taken at 10:00 am. Please be there between 9:00-9:30 am. to sign the roster so the names will match the photo. There will be chairs available. If you would like to purchase a photo the cost will be $37.00. The Veterans and Community are asking for All "In Country Vietnam Veterans" to please show up and be a part of history.