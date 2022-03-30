Need to advertise your YARDSALE/GARAGE SALE. We can list it in our Thursdays newspaper for $20.00. See the photo for more info. Call 828 464 0221 or email admanager@observernewsonline.com. This is Great for Community Yard Sales and Multi-Family
Yard Sale Season is Here
- Special to the O-N-E
