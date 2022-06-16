The Heat continues across the area. Heat strokes and heat exhaustion are becoming problems. The real feel temps are hitting triple digits. She our chart for warning signs. Stay safe and hydrated.
Heat Wave Contiues
- Special to the O-N-E
