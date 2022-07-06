Scam Alert:
We have been notified that people are receiving texts with an offer to sell Catawba County Sheriff's Office shirts for $10 off. The texts are coming from outside of local area codes. There is a link in the text.
This is a scam! Catawba County Sheriff’s Office does not sell shirts and would not solicit merchandise sales by text. They will never call you and ask for any payment or offer anything for sale. We suggest you block the number, and if you have followed the link to make payment, monitor your bank account for any suspicious or unauthorized charges.