On Monday, December 19, 2022, at 6:26 pm, Investigators with Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling along Fairgrove Church Rd after observing a registration violation. During that time, a K-9 assigned to the SEG unit alerted to the scent of a controlled substance emitting from the vehicle. A search of this vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 4.26 pounds of marijuana, 1 gram of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and $2,000 in United States currency.
