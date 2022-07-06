The Newton Electric Department was recently honored with the North Carolina Association of Municipal Electric Systems Safety Award for 2021.
To read more of this article see the Thursday, July 7th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.
Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 95F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 7, 2022 @ 9:43 am
The Newton Electric Department was recently honored with the North Carolina Association of Municipal Electric Systems Safety Award for 2021.
To read more of this article see the Thursday, July 7th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.