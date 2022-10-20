featured
Home Town Christmas Begins
- By Danny Wray
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Home Town Christmas Begins
- Red Hawks avenge loss to Eagles, earn 3-0 victory
- Newton kicks off the 1st Annual Health Fair
- Red Hawk cross country gears up for regionals with two personal bests at Upstate Invite
- Music on Main
- NCHS alumni enthusiastically gathered to celebrate the 100th season of football
- Bennett Funeral Service recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Sherrills Ford to have Fall Festival
Popular Content
Articles
- Newton/Conover Band Fundraising
- NCHS alumni enthusiastically gathered to celebrate the 100th season of football
- Home Town Christmas Begins
- Sherrills Ford to have Fall Festival
- Newton Parks and Recreation gears up for fall activities
- Red Hawk volleyball earns fourth win in a row, topping Indians
- Bennett Funeral Service recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Maiden High School has an exciting Career and Technical Education program this year
- Red Hawks win third-straight conference match, sweep Titans
- Week 7 Prep Football Scores (Thursday, Sept. 29)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.