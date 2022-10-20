312383999_10159175416507934_2206297281102820718_n.png
It is Beginning to Look A Lot Like CHRISTMAS! We are celebrating "HOME TOWN CHRISTMAS" once again. This is a great way to shop and dine local to support our great community as well as WIN $50.00 each week in Home Town Bucks! Simply stop by the participating businesses and register to WIN each week for 10 WEEKS! Included is Dana's Fine Jewelry, Busted Knuckle Motorcycle, Conover Hardware, Seven Seed Soap, Larry's Music, Fulbright Pest Control, Health Smart Pharmacy, Newsome Tire, Startown Carpet, Buffalo Shoals IGA, Rice Fun, True Boutique, Catawba First insurance, Daves Truck Parts and Geppeto's Pizza. We draw a Winner each week and then a Grand Prize Winner at Christmas who wins a HUGE BUNDLE of PRIZES! It is free to do so and unlimited entries. So stop and register starting today. Remember Shop and Dine Local to support the community as well as save money. We draw a WINNER Each Tuesday starting next week. You can spend your $50.00 Home Town Bucks at any of the participating Businesses. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you