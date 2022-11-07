Tuesday November 8th from 5:00 until 7:00 the U.S Capitol Christmas Tree will come through Newton. It will make stops through out North Carolina on its way to the capital.
U.S. Capital Christmas tree comes through Newton
- By Danny Wray
