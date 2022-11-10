Newton, NC (28658)

Today

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.