Go to OBSERVERNEWSONLINE.COM And NOMINATE Your Favorite Business, Restaurant, Dentist, Landscaper, Garage, Public Official, School, Antique Store, and Many MORE Categories. It is THAT TIME OF THE YEAR! It is time to NOMINATE Your Favorite Business. This helps Local Merchants, Businesses, Restaurants and More Be SHOWCASED as The Readers Choice Award Winner and Best Of Catawba County. This is a Big Deal! I am sure you have seen the Banners and Awards hanging in and around the businesses of Our Past Winners. This is a Very PRESTIGOUS AWARD Each Year. To Nominate a Business. Simply go to observernewsonline.com and click on "Best of 2022" It only will take a Minute. Then the Voting Phase will begin. So PLEASE Go on The Website and Nominate Your favorite Business, Restaurant, Physician, and Many More Categories
featured
Readers Choice Awards
- Special to the O-N-E
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
- Boutique
- Harmony
- Commerce
- Clothing
- Nicole
- Owner
- Clothes
- Fashion
- Edition
- Festival
- Folk Art
- Guest
- Permit
- Highway
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Closer
- Parking
- Come
- Cat Food
- Darlene Wallace
- Food
- Economics
- Dog Food
- Money
- Jerry Wallace
- Donation
- Help Fund
- Nominate Your Favorite Business
- Restaurant
- Award
- More Be Showcased
- The Readers Choice Award
- Choice
- Banner
Recommended for you
Latest News
- ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: A guide to the new ‘Star Wars’ series
- Readers Choice Awards
- Conover Side Walk Sale Set for June 4th
- Newton Kiwanis give awards for Newton Firefighter of the Year and Newton Police Officer of the Year
- Local resident discusses opening a small business in her teens
- Local artist announces release of new album
- 2022 Catawba Valley 2A All-Conference Softball Awards
- Annual Foothills Folk Art Festival held in downtown Newton on Saturday, May 14
Popular Content
Articles
- 2022 Catawba Valley 2A All-Conference Softball Awards
- 2022 Women’s Soccer Playoff Brackets Finalized
- Conover Side Walk Sale Set for June 4th
- Local resident discusses opening a small business in her teens
- Local artist announces release of new album
- Annual Foothills Folk Art Festival held in downtown Newton on Saturday, May 14
- Local Teams Compete in National Archery Tournament
- Western Foothills 3A Conference Baseball Tournament
- Readers Choice Awards
- No. 1 UNCG Blanks No. 4 Furman 9-0 in 5 innings to Advance to Semifinals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.