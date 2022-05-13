One of the most important things about going to a street festival is where to park! The other is how you actually get there if you aren't familiar with the area. Complete details can be found at: www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com/parking-directions
Please be aware that streets around the Courthouse Square in Downtown Newton will be closed to vehicles on festival day to accommodate the Foothills Folk Art Festival and related activities. Festival guests should follow the “PARKING” signs as they drive toward Downtown Newton.
Designated parking for guests with valid handicapped permits will be available closer to the festival on a first come, first served basis in the parking lot at 217 Main Ave. To access the lot, please present your permit to volunteers wearing bright yellow T-shirts at the barricade on Main Avenue where it intersects with East 3rd Street.