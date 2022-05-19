This SATURDAY, May the 14th. DONT FORGET To drop by Bandys High School Parking lot to drop off Dog/Cat food for this GREAT CAUSE. You can also DONATE Money. 100% Of Money and Donations will Go to Animals Awaiting Rescue. Darlene and Jerry Wallace have done this for 3 years now using their own Time, Gas and Money to Help Fund this. SO PLEASE HELP. If you would like to Donate Money to it. You can give her a call or message her on Facebook. Her name is Darlene Wallace. Thank you for your help. The Shelters Struggle getting Food for Animals waiting to be Adopted.
Dog Food/Cat Food Drive
- Special to the O-N-E
