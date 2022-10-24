302425828_10228609659334719_872454592073716313_n (1).jpg

This Saturday, October 29th from 5 until 6:30 pm Balls Creek Camp Meeting presents it 2nd Annual Trick R Treat. Tents will be decorated and lots of candy will be handed out. Dress the kids up as well as yourself and attend this great event. Follow the ONE next week for photos from this great event. 

