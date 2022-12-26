4-H Calf-Steer Project for Youth - 4-H is gearing up to offer youth ages 8-17 the opportunity to purchase, raise and show a calf for 2023. Interested families are invited to attend the Calf Project Informational Meeting on Monday, January 2 at 5:30-6:30 pm at the Agricultural Resources Center, 1175 South Brady Ave., Newton. During the informational session families can learn about the space and care needed for the calf, basics of caring for the calf, expected costs, and project timeline. Families that have previously participated will share their experiences. Families will need space to house the calf on their own property. 4-H Livestock Club leaders and a team of large animal veterinarians provide project support. The cost for the calf and some start-up supplies is $150. For more information or to register to attend the Informational Meeting, contact Cooperative Extension at 828-465-8240 or sign-up at https://go.ncsu.edu/steercalfinfo2023.
