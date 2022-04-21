Barbara Moyer has served as a Carolina Caring hospice volunteer for more than 40 years. She sees herself as a vessel of the Lord and considers the experiences she’s had while serving patients to be a blessing. Her service is unique because it has extended beyond providing emotional support to her patients. She has built personal connections and showered her patients with love during one of the most difficult times in their lives.
