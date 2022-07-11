Carolina Caring has been working on a special project for staff to make them smile. Ben Dungan, Carolina Caring Foundation’s Director of Grants and Database Administration, is a talented horticulturist. With his help, along with Grief Counselor, Andrea Haas, Volunteer Coordinator, Chastity Logan, and VP of Community Relations, Kelly Tate, the nonprofit recently planted sunflower seeds at its Newton campus and are now seeing these beautiful flowers bloom.
