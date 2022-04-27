From Friday, April 22nd-Sunday, April 24th, several avenues of local arts collaborated to celebrate the creative culture of Catawba County. Performances and exhibitions were hosted at different venues in a “hub and spoke” configuration with Catawba Farms as the main venue for weekend events. CVFA will be partnering with Centro Latino, Outright Youth, and Friends of Ridgeview Library. Catawba Farms is a 34-acre events venue, restaurant, and winery, located off of business 321 in Newton. This is their second year hosting The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts.
