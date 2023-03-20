Red Hawks women's basketball

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team, which is competing at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National tournament at the SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron, Michigan.

Front row, from left, Madison Gibson-Blackwell and Angelina Bobbitt. Back row, from left, assistant coach Nikkyana McCaskill, Keziah Soogrim, Alexia Cunningham, Nijah Cunningham, Assetou Ballo, Rylie Hogg and head coach Tisha England.

 Photo Special to the O-N-E/ CVCC Athletics

PORT HURON, Mich. — For the first time in program history, the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team is on the national stage.

The Red Hawks (16-12) won six of their final seven games at the end of the season to help clinch the program’s first-ever trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II National Tournament, which is being held this week at St. Clair County Community College in Michigan.

