Western Foothills Athletic Conference
2022 Softball Tournament May 4-6, 2022
1 East Lincoln
@ # 1 Seed Wed. May 4, 6:30pm ___________________
4 Fred T. Foard
____________________
2022 Tournament Champion
Championship @ Highest Remaining Seed Fri. May 6, 6pm
2 North Lincoln
@ # 2 Seed Wed. May 4, 6:30pm _____________________
3 St. Stephens
NOTES: Semi-finals will be played at the highest seeded teams’ home field / The championship will be played at the highest seeded team’s home field / Admission: $6.00 / Regular season WFAC passes are NOT accepted. Accepted passes: Tar heel, NCHSAA, NCCA, Press Passes
Softball Tournament Format:
Only the top four teams in the final regular season standings will participate in the conference tournament. Visiting team is to bring two softballs to every round in which they play.
Semi-finals @ higher seed @ 6:30pm Wednesday of conference tournament week (Rain date for Wednesday is Thursday)
Championship @ highest remaining seeded team @ 6:00 on Friday (if a play-in game is needed, that game will be played at 4:00 preceding the championship game)
Saturday, – rain date for Friday
Tournament Inclement Weather Plan: First round games are to be played, regardless of postponement of another game at a different site due to weather conditions.