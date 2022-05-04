Western Foothills 3A Conference logo

Western Foothills Athletic Conference

                       2022 Softball Tournament  May 4-6, 2022

 

1 East Lincoln

 

 

@ # 1 Seed Wed. May 4, 6:30pm                            ___________________

 

 

4  Fred T. Foard

           

 

 

 

 

 

                       

                                                                                         ____________________         

                                           

                                                                                                            2022 Tournament Champion

                 Championship @ Highest Remaining Seed  Fri. May 6, 6pm                 

               

 

 

 

2 North Lincoln

 

 

@ # 2 Seed Wed. May 4, 6:30pm                               _____________________

 

 

3 St. Stephens

 

NOTES:  Semi-finals will be played at the highest seeded teams’ home field /  The championship will be played at the highest seeded team’s home field / Admission:  $6.00  /  Regular season WFAC passes are NOT accepted.  Accepted passes:  Tar heel, NCHSAA, NCCA, Press Passes

 

 

Softball Tournament Format:  

Only the top four teams in the final regular season standings will participate in the conference tournament.  Visiting team is to bring two softballs to every round in which they play.

Semi-finals @ higher seed @ 6:30pm Wednesday of conference tournament week (Rain date for Wednesday is Thursday) 

Championship @ highest remaining seeded team @ 6:00 on Friday (if a play-in game is needed, that game will be played at 4:00 preceding the championship game)

Saturday, – rain date for Friday 

Tournament Inclement Weather Plan: First round games are to be played, regardless of postponement of another game at a different site due to weather conditions. 

 

