Western Foothills Athletic Conference

                       2022 Baseball Tournament  May 4-6, 2022

 

 

1 North Lincoln

 

 

@ # 1 Seed Wed. May 4, 7pm                               ___________________

 

 

4  Fred T. Foard

            

 

                       

                                                                          

 

   

                                                                 ____________________         

                                           

                                                                             2022 Tournament Champion

                          Championship @ Highest Remaining Seed  Fri. May 6, 7pm                 

               

 

 

2 St. Stephens

 

 

@ # 2 Seed Wed. May 4, 7pm                                ____________________

 

 

3 East Lincoln

 

NOTES: Semi-finals will be played at the highest seeded teams’ home field /  The championship will be played at the highest seeded team’s home field /  Admission:  $6.00  /  Regular season WFAC passes are NOT accepted.  Accepted passes:  Tar heel, NCHSAA, NCCA, Press Passes

 

 

Baseball Tournament Format: 

Only the top four teams in the final regular season standings will participate in the conference tournament.  Visiting team is to bring six baseballs to every round in which they play.

Semi-finals @ higher seed @ 7pm Wednesday of conference tournament week (Rain date for Wednesday is Thursday) 

Championship @ highest remaining seeded team @ 7:00 on Friday (if a play-in game is needed, that game will be played at 4:30 preceding the championship game)

Saturday, – rain date for Friday 

Tournament Inclement Weather Plan: First round games are to be played, regardless of postponement of another game at a different site due to weather conditions. 

