VARSITY BOYS SOCCER: Red Devils advance to 2A West state semifinals; Hickory moves on to 3A West semifinals
- Staff reports
-
-
- Comments
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 1:15 am
2A WEST
NEWTON-CONOVER 3, HENDERSONVILLE 1
Newton-Conover leaders: Jesus "Chucho" Mejia scored the first 2 goals in the first half while Brayan Guzman Maldonado scored the remaining goal on a free kick to start the second half.
3A West
HICKORY 4, FORESTVIEW 0
Hickory leaders: Braden McCourt, Orlando Almanza, Brandon Garcia and Josue Lail scored a goal each; Orlando Almanza and Justin Ortiz had an assist apiece;
Keeper Connor Mejia had 6 saves.
2A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS
East
#1 Franklin Academy (20-1-3) vs. #4 Clinton (20-2-3)
#2 James Kenan (23-0-1) vs. #3 Manteo (16-2-3)
West
#17 Lincoln Charter (12-9-3) vs. #5 Newton-Conover (19-3-1), (THURSDAY, 6 P.M.)
#6 North Forsyth (18-5-2) vs. #10 Owen (19-2-1)
3A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FOURTH ROUND PAIRINGS
East
#4 Croatan (15-4-2) vs. #8 Jacksonville (16-7-2)
#2 First Flight (15-2-2) vs. #6 Carrboro (17-5-0)
West
#1 Asheboro (22-1-2) vs. #4 East Lincoln (18-4-3)
#3 Hibriten (19-3-3) vs. #10 Hickory (19-2-3), (WEDNESDAY, 6 P.M.)