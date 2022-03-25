GREENSBORO, N.C. – In the midst of hosting the UNCG Invitational in late February, the UNC Greensboro (UNCG) softball team got to ask Academy Award winner Geena Davis questions.
UNCG softball alumnae Tatiana (Acala) MacAneney ‘15, who is the Associate Director of First-Year Recruitment in UNCG’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions spoke to head coach Janelle Breneman when she first learned of the opportunity that Davis would come on campus in the summer.
Davis, has received multiple awards, including Oscars and Golden Globes, as well as being a world-class athlete, a member of the genius society Mensa, and is now recognized for her tireless advocacy of women and girls nearly as much as for her acting accomplishments.
Davis founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 2004, which engages film and television creators to dramatically increase the percentage of female characters and reduce gender stereotyping in media for children 11 and under.
Breneman knew immediately that this interaction would make a strong impact on her team this season. During their first overnight trip of the season, heading down to Miami, Florida, the Spartans watched A League of Their Own.
Davis answered a multitude of questions from the Spartans surrounding details from A League of Their Own, Stuart Little, Grey’s Anatomy, and Beetlejuice. She also shed some light on the work that she is doing outside of acting.
Some Spartans shared their thoughts on meeting Davis:
Blayke Batten | Junior | Outfielder
“I was really excited to meet Geena Davis and to be able to talk to her. I had watched some of the shows and movies that she starred in, so to be able to talk with her was really cool! When I heard what she was doing with her work on gender in the media it made me really excited to hear the impact she is making! My favorite part about meeting Geena was hearing her talk about how she had to learn to play baseball for the movie A League of Their Own and listening to the cool experiences she had during the filming.”
Hannah Kincer | Junior | Outfielder
“When I heard we were meeting Geena Davis, I was so excited to meet her after watching her throughout different periods of my life from Stuart Little, to A League of their Own, to Grey’s Anatomy. I was really impressed with her work that she has done for women in theatre and television. She was so fun to talk to and it was a memorable experience, especially when she asked how tall I was because she’s tall as well!”
Grace Loftin | Freshman | Outfielder
“I thought it was super cool and I was very excited to meet Geena Davis! I think it’s awesome to hear what she’s doing with her work on gender equality in media, as well as in the theater. My favorite part about meeting her was getting to hear about some behind the scenes of filming and how things were captured in A League of Their Own as well as Beetlejuice!”
Anna White | Sophomore | Infielder
“When coach told us on the bus ride back from Miami that we were going to be meeting Geena Davis, I was so excited and I couldn’t stop smiling for a little while. A League of Their Own is one of my top favorite movies of all time, so it was kind of mind-blowing that we were going to meet her. The work that she is doing with gender in the media is so cool, and it is definitely something that people do not think much about, so it is awesome to see her organization bringing that issue to light. Giving young girls someone they can look up to and relate to is huge for helping them discover that they can do anything and be anything they want to be. Having a more feminine presence in media will give young girls and women the opportunity to see their dreams come to life and let them know that their gender does not limit what they can achieve in life.
I think there was definitely some inspiration after we talked to her before going into our games later that day. It’s hard to put a finger on exactly how we felt, but maybe it was a feeling of empowerment because the women of the AAGPBL fought hard to build the strong foundation and platform for women in softball/baseball that we have today. So that means it’s up to us as current players to keep building off of their hard work and to keep growing the game and paving a path for all of the young softball players who come behind us. Every day that we get to step out on that field and play the game we love is an opportunity for us to show that women do belong in sports and that given the chance, they can defy expectations and shatter preconceived notions of what is means to be a girl/woman in sports. And of course, she’s Geena Davis, I mean how could you not be in awe after talking to an amazing person like her! Hearing how much passion she had for the role made me look at the movie in a whole new light because she played such an integral role in a movie where women took up significant space and that was something that did not happen often at the time.”
Following the Zoom interaction, Davis sent along a package to the team – headshots with her autograph.
The Spartans look to bring Davis’ fire to the field this weekend when they host Mercer in their Southern Conference opener. UNCG hosts the Bears on Saturday, March 26 for a doubleheader with a first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at UNCG Softball Stadium, the second game will follow 30 minutes after. On Sunday, the Spartans play a single game against the Bears at home at 1:00 p.m.