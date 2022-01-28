NEWTON, N.C. — There’s a new man in charge at Fred T. Foard High School as Michael Ramseur was officially named as the next head varsity football coach on Tuesday, Jan. 25, as confirmed by athletic director Samy Shreitah.
Ramseur spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the program, and he will be taking over at the helm for outgoing coach Ryan Gettys.
Gettys resigned from his post following the 2021-22 season after posting a 3-23 overall record over the last three campaigns in his second stint (0-9 in 2021-22, 1-5 in spring 2021 and 2-9 in 2019-20). During his first stop with the program from 2003-10, he went 30-81 in eight seasons.
As for Ramseur, he takes over the position with 24 years of experience coaching at the high school and collegiate levels.
“I'm excited to be at Fred T. Foard and I look forward to building a program and culture here that the community will be proud of. Within the next couple of years, we want to establish a winning culture where everyone involved with the program takes pride and accountability to help make this program successful,” Ramseur told the O-N-E. “Our course of action and strategic plan will not only include a change on the field, but also build a family atmosphere off the field.”
Ramseur will be the 11th head coach for the Tigers dating back to the late 1970s and the program’s fourth coach in the last decade which included Derrick Minor (2016-19) and Tom Harper (2013-2016).
He began his journey at Maiden High as an offensive lineman/linebacker, and his strong play led him to claim a spot on the 1991 North Carolina Shrine Bowl squad, as well as earn all-conference and all-region honors. He also collected an all-state nod his senior year.
From there, Ramseur continued his football career beginning with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. With the Tar Heels, he helped guide them to consecutive bowl game appearances before finishing his career at Mars Hill University (1997-98).
After graduating, Ramseur spent time as a graduate assistant for Lenoir-Rhyne University from 1998-99. Following that stint, he spent time as a teaching assistant, along with garnering assistant coaching duties in football and men’s basketball at Bunker Hill, West Charlotte and St. Stephens High Schools.
Also on his journey, he also had stints with Mars Hill (2006-09), Winston-Salem State University (2010-13) and Hampton University (2014-2017) in primarily assistant coaching/offensive line coaching positions.
He then again returned to Lenoir-Rhyne from 2018-19 as its running backs coach before heading back to the high school ranks at Foard.
“Coach Ram is eager to get started and implement his offseason accountability program right away. His strong character and vision for our football family has us very excited,” said Fred T. Foard principal Stephen Westmoreland about Ramseur taking over the head coaching duties in a press release.
The Tigers have not made the state playoffs since the 2018 season and have only tasted playoff action 13 times as a program. The 2021-22 season was also the program’s first winless season since 2010.
Ramseur said he has been blessed to be at Foard the last two years as an assistant coach.
“It has been so beneficial because the community has been so welcoming and I've started establishing relationships with the administration, coaches, players, and the community,” he said. “I am honored to be named the next head football coach for the FTF Tigers and I look forward to getting started.”
In the press release, a meeting inviting all players and community members to provide insight on Ramseur’s vision for the future of Foard football was announced. It is set for Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the school’s media center.