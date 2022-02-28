NEWTON, N.C. — It’s officially the end of a chapter for the Newton-Conover varsity girls basketball program, but the story is far from complete.
The No. 3-seeded Lady Red Devils finished its successful 2021-22 season in a grueling ‘Sweet 16’ 2A West state playoff battle against the No. 6-seeded North Surry Lady Greyhounds on Saturday evening.
Prior to the playoffs, Newton-Conover was crowned regular-season Catawba Valley 2A Conference champs for the fourth consecutive year (11-1) while also adding the conference tournament title for the fourth time in five seasons.
Without its anchor in the post via senior center Emma Fox due to injury, the Lady Red Devils (24-3) had to shift into an alternate plan of action.
What did remain the same, though, was the intensity and aggression led by this season’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference Player of the Year: Cassidy Geddes.
Geddes, a junior point guard, provided the spark on offense once again as she garnered 34 points, 20 of which came in the second half comeback effort. She also notched two blocks, an assist, three boards and eight steals in the 60-55 loss to North Surry (19-5).
